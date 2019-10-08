Group wants your opinion on transportation needs across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta Regional Transportation Study (ARTS) wants to hear from you.
The study makes up Richmond, Columbia, Aiken and Edgefield counties. Throughout the month of October, arts will host a series of public meetings. The study wants to know your transportation needs and your transportation values. The group hopes this will set the foundation as the CSRA is slated to exponentially grow in the next twenty years, that’s according to ARTS.
Oliver Page, land use and transportation planner, says,"The community will help us prioritize what projects should be at the top of the list and what their needs are. There are some people who value travel time savings there are other people who want to see more bike ways.”
The first set of meetings are later today. One meeting is in Aiken at the Aiken County Government Complex and the other is at Josey high school’s media center.
Both meetings start at 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.
If you can’t make either of the meetings you can still voice your opinion on Facebook live. You can watch the meeting at the group’s Facebook page at future mobility 2050.
The other set of meetings are Thursday at the First baptist church of Augusta and the Columbia County Government Center.
