“Coffee with your Congressman” held in Evans

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - “Coffee with your Congressman” took place Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Windmill Plantation Clubhouse in Evans. Residents were able to speak and hear from Congressman Jody Hice.
Congressman Hice called the meet up “a meaningful exchange.” It was a chance for him to hear real issues from real people who have real solutions for America. His goal was to share an inside perspective of what’s going on in Washington and learn the concerns and priorities that matter most to the people here locally.
As we look forward to the 2020 presidential elections, Congressman Hice was asked about voting systems and the lack of confidence that people may have in them.
"I think that there is always concern that we do everything within our power to make sure that the integrity of our voting system is intact. Here in Georgia I know that is taking place with everyone on both sides to make sure that every election is fair and that every vote is counted,” said Congressman Hice.
The congressman went on to say that he will be listening to the solutions that people have here and take them back to Washington.
