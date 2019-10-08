Business owners discuss E-Cig scares with Augusta-Richmond County Commission

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Richmond County Commissioners are joining the national conversation on E-Cig use.
Eighteen people in 15 states are dead and more than 1,000 have lung issues. The Centers for Disease Control says it all appears to be linked to vaping.
“People that were coming to talk about it I think were trying to drum up the beat about some of the scares that have taken place with some of the deaths. Even those deaths that have taken place from E-Cigs and vaping are all because of black market products - not products you to to a store and buy," said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
Commissioners took no action on the agenda item. They plan to continue this conversation. Meanwhile, several national retailers say they will no longer stock E-Cigs on their shelves.
