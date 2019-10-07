Welcome home ceremony held for 130 Fort Gordon soldiers

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - Families and Friends gathered together on Fort Gordon Sunday to welcome home 130 soldiers.
The soldiers spent nine months in Poland from the 67th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. During their time overseas they helped with communications for multinational exercises, and now at the ceremony, families were ready to celebrate their job well done.
“Sometimes it can get overwhelming, but I am extremely proud of how we are handling everything and getting through deployments and stuff, but he takes care of us extremely well” Lindsey Coates, the wife of one solider said.
“It overall makes me feel really proud. I think I have more of a respect for our men and women that fight overseas now. It gives you a whole new level of insight of what they are going through" Jordan Bronson, another wife of one soldier said.
When the soldiers walked into the gym, many smiling faces and tears of joy filled the room to honor the time they spent away serving our country.
