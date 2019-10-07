Warm with More Clouds Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Conditions will stay relatively dry today despite a cold front that will slide through the region later this afternoon. Partly sunny skies will become mostly cloudy and an isolated shower is possible, mainly in eastern counties. High temperatures will be just a few degrees above normal in the mid-80s.
Overnight, low temperatures will remain mild in the mid-60s, about 10 degrees above normal. Low temperatures should settle in the mid-50s for the beginning of October. Mostly cloudy conditions will continue with a few spotty showers after midnight.
Tomorrow, scattered showers and storms are possible mainly during the first part of the day. Clouds will decrease during the afternoon, with more sunshine by the evening. High temperatures will again be in the mid-80s.
A second cold front will approach the region later in the week and will keep temperatures seasonable in the low-80s through the weekend.
TODAY: Partly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy. An isolated shower possible. HIGH: 86
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. LOW: 66
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Drier PM. HIGH: 85
