Waitr holding job fair for delivery drivers

The food delivery service is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waitr office space, located at 901 Green St. The fair will be held for both full-time and part-time positions. Applicants are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance.