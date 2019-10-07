Waitr holding job fair for delivery drivers

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Waitr is expanding in Augusta and is now in need of an additional 100 delivery drivers.
The food delivery service is holding a job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Waitr office space, located at 901 Green St. The fair will be held for both full-time and part-time positions. Applicants are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license and proof of auto insurance.
“The rapid growth in the Augusta area has brought about the need for this hiring event,” said Heather Leatherman, Waitr City Manager for Augusta. “We are very excited to bring additional new job opportunities to the city.”
Waitr offers flexible schedules and the average pay ranges from $13-$17 an hour with weekly pay and benefit options available. For more details, applicants can go to this information page.
