Valerie Biden Owens campaigns in Aiken for her brother and former vice president, Joe Biden

AIKEN, SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - The sister of former United States vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden was in the Palmetto State. Valerie Biden Owens shared stories about his past to help his future.
“He made me believe in myself. that’s the kind of person Joe is,” Biden Owens recalled.
His constant support from childhood to now gave her the confidence to manage his career for the past 40 years.
“He wants to help others have a voice and to have power,” said Biden Owens.
Biden Owens’ stop in Aiken and six other counties in the state is to harness that power for the 2020 election, supporters say.
“Encouraging folks to get out and vote. I don’t think anyone should ever write off a red county or red state. I think it’s all about working hard and encouraging folks to get out and vote," explained Biden for President South Carolina communications specialist Paige Hill.
Biden Owens said her brother’s childhood stutter gave him the strength to take on bullies.
Voter Betty Reece agreed, “We need someone like Joe Biden who can get down and sling the mud with Donald Trump because running against him is going to be horrible.”
The people who support Biden said his patriotism, knowledge of foreign policy and ability to overcome adversity make him their ideal Democratic presidential candidate.
Biden Owens is expected to make stops in Allendale, Beaufort, and Okatie. She will attend several meet and greets with voters hosted by local county parties throughout the state.
This isn’t the first presidential campaign stop in our area. Candidate Bernie Sanders campaigned in Augusta back in May.
