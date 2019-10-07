Man wanted for several accounts of card fraud

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for financial transaction card fraud that occurred on several different dates in July.
Authorities say Russell Wade Norrod is from Cookeville, TN, but frequents Stevens Creek and Washington Rd. They say he normally resides in hotels.
If you have any information on Norrod or his whereabouts, contact Inv. Kevin Link or any Financial Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1034.
