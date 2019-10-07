Kay Jewelers robbery suspect wanted by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - After a robbery by sudden snatch incident on Friday, Oct. 4, at Kay Jewelers in the Augusta Mall, a man is now wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
The man is said to be 6′00″ in height and weighs about 200 pounds. He is thought to be between 30-40 years old. The suspect was described to be wearing a large gold cross chain and sunglasses during the incident.
Also pictured, is the subjects vehicle. It is a white, late 2000′s model Chevrolet 1500 Pickup Quad Cab Z71.
Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Lucas Heise or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1026 or (706)-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.