The global water crisis: A South Carolina teen works to make a difference

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Every day, billions of people have to think about where they will get the day’s water and whether or not it will make them sick. That’s why one South Carolina teen works to make a difference.
15-year-old Scotty Parker started learning about the global water crisis when he was just 7 years old. Ever since then, he’s used his free time to visit communities that don’t have regular access to clean drinking water. Now, he works to spread awareness to as many people he possibly can.
Parker has shown his passion for Water Mission in numerous ways. For his 8th birthday, he raised $618 for Water Mission. At the age of 10, he rode his bike across South Carolina raising over $70,000 to help fight the global water crisis. When he was 13, he rode his bicycle well over 3,000 miles to help raise over $630,000.
“I’m not done," Parker says, “There are thousands of kids all around the world that are still going through this pain and suffering of dirty water every single day.” “We have cleaner water in our toilets than they have to drink."
On Friday, he taught Savannah River Academy students the importance of clean water and over the weekend, he participated in the CSRA’s Walk for Water which raised nearly $38,000 for the Water Mission.
Parker is a prime example that one is never too young to make a difference.
