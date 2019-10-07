Burke County K-9 and Deputy locate baby and mother in woods, after mother crashes due to DUI

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - On Oct. 3, a Burke County K-9 and Deputy responded to a car crash on Highway 56N at Highway 56 Spur.
Upon arriving to the scene, witnesses told authorities that the driver removed a baby from the car and ran into the woods once the driver became aware that authorities were responding to the scene. K-9 Juna then attacked approximately 700 plus yards through the brush and briers where she located, 32-year-old Carla Sousa under a batch of thorns with her 3 month old baby.
Sousa was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI child endangerment, open container of alcohol, child safety seat violation, habitual violator, failure to maintain lane, and driving too fast for conditions.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says, “Our K-9′s do a lot more than find drugs and keep our Deputies safe. They have located missing children in the woods as well as Alzheimer patients and others in need of immediate medical assistance. We greatly value our K-9 Deputies and their handlers who all go through extensive amounts of training in order to help the public when needed.”
