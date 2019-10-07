Augusta Animal Services celebrates “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month”

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Animal Services is celebrating “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month” this month and have expanded the celebration to include all pets.
The adoption fee for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens is just $25. The pets have been spayed or neutered, are up to date with their vaccinations, and microchipped. The dogs have also been tested for heartworms.
Augusta Animal Services is located at 4164 Mack Lane and are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 12-5 p.m. on Saturdays.
The shelter is also hosting a Halloween adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 12-5 p.m. Costumes are welcome and goody bags will be given to the first 50 children.
