Wedges and Woods hosts breast cancer awareness event

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - For breast cancer awareness month, “Balls for Boobs” fundraiser was held at Wedges & Woods driving range Saturday.
Those who attended the fundraiser put their golfing skills to the test. “It’s great for everybody to come out and play against each other to see how you are from different age groups to seniors” Event Coordinator, Michael Lee said.
Participants competed in a few golf competitions and even had the opportunity to use top tracer technology. “If you ever want to play a round of golf you can play an 18-round of golf hour to an hour and a half at the most, you’re not loosing any balls, you can practice your swing its awesome” Lee adds.
Although everyone had a competitive mindset the overall goal was to support Jen Prokosa’s battle with breast cancer. “To see that so many people in the community come forward throughout this entire journey and it just started in May, this means a lot to me” Prokosa said.
On October 4, 2019 she rang the bell which signified the end of her treatment. “It was an incredible thing to be able to ring that bell and to just be able to say that that part of me is over. I am reborn again.”
The ringing of the bell and this fundraiser event are two moments she’ll never forget. “The needs that me and my family needed while going through the whole breast cancer journey, so many people have stepped up and have been their above and beyond.”
If you would like to know more information about Wedges & Woods, they encourage people to visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.