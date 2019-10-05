Newberry Sheriff’s Office issues Amber alert for two abduction children

October 5, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Newberry Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber alert for two children abducted by their non-custodial father.

According to the Newberry Sheriff’s Office, Tommy Toland abducted Tommir and Ommira Toland at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning from the Brown Chapel Circle in Newberry, South Carolina.

Tommy is a registered sex offender and threatened to kill the family and burn the house. He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 175 pounds, and has tattoos on both arms.

Tommir Toland is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and yellow shoes.

Ommira Toland is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, multi colored pants, and black shoes.

Tommy is known to have a 2001 grey Honda Accord with a green hood and green passenger fender.

Immediately call 911 if you have any information.

