AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are searching for an armed and dangerous man wanted for aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
Authorities say 41-year-old Keith Kennard Reese is wanted for an incident that occurred on Friday, Oct. 4th on the 1000 block of Alexander Drive.
The Sheriff’s Office says he is 5′11 and weights 200 lbs. If you have any information regarding this suspect your asked to contact Inv. Walter McNeil of the Richmond County Sheriff’s at (706) 821-1078.
