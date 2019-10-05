“Light the Night” supports Leukemia Lymphoma Society

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Community members around the CSRA are were in attendance at Evans Towne Center Park to support the Leukemia Lymphoma Society at “Light the Night” on Friday, Oct. 4.
The event took place from 6-9 p.m. with activities present and live entertainment. Many businesses also showed their support by providing fundraising opportunities for those affected by cancer and topped the night off with lanterns to float in the sky.
“It brings awareness to the community and it helps people to understand the different programs that goes to research those cancers as well as to support many of the cancer survivors,” said Cameron Fulford, SRP Federal Credit Union.
The fundraising goal was $220,000 and if you’d like to know more on donating, visit the “Light the Night” website.
