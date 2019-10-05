Georgia’s National Federation of the Blind hosts 46th State Convention in Augusta

There are more than 500,000 members in the group nationwide, including some members who have eyesight. Group leaders say hosting these conventions is important, not only to bring the blind community together, but also to educate others and encourage those who are new to being visually impaired. Dorothy Griffin, President of the state of Georgia’s National Federation of the Blind, said, “If you begin to lose your sight, it is not the end of the world, and you have an organization you can turn to in order to live the life that you want.”