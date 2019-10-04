2019 Westobou Festival is happening now

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The annual Westobou Festival is going on now until Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Downtown Augusta. It features a variety of free outdoor festivities like musical performances, live art, a beer garden and a Ferris wheel.
The Big Round Wheel is a family-owned-and-operated business based in South Carolina that provides carnival equipment and experiences to companies, non-profits, and film and music video sets. The 47-foot Ferris wheel has been apart of the Westobou Festival for the past seven years and safety is the Janesky family’s top priority.
Darren and Jessica Janesky and their three kids, Sarah, Tommy and Corey travel the country with the Ferris wheel that’s currently centered in the heart of Downtown Augusta. “The Ferris wheel has become an element of the Westobou Festival,” Darren says. “We really like this event a lot.”
It’s been featured at a number of exciting events. It’s been in a Kid Rock music video, Sam Hunt concert and even made its debut at the White House in June.
The Westobou Festival is located at the intersection of 11th Street and Broad Street in Downtown Augusta and you can find the Ferris wheel on 11th Street near Jones Street.
The Ferris wheel will be available 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information about the Westobou Festival, click here.
