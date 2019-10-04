Three deputies on paid leave after deputy involved shooting in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer involved shooting that left three deputies on paid leave.
According to authorities, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 dispatch received a call about 61-year-old Ronald Audette who allegedly made disturbing comments, the witness on the call advised dispatch that they were concerned that Audette may hurt someone or himself. According to the witness on the call, Audette has planned a mass shooting between Thursday and Saturday and stated “good law enforcement officers would die” and that Audette did not plan on coming home.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office contacted Audette on the phone, but was unable to get him to come out his residence to speak with deputies. After a short period of time, authorities say Audette exited his home with a revolver in his hand. Deputies on the scene gave commands for Audette to drop his weapon, but Audette never acknowledged the deputies and continued to walk towards an open field, authorities say.
Deputies fired several rounds at Audette after he raised the firearm. Audette was struck in his arm and torso. Audette was transported to a local hospital where he died in surgery.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says, three deputies are on administrative leave with pay while this use of force incident is under investigation.
