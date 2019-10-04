Thomson man shot, girlfriend named as suspect

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - A McDuffie County man is recovering after being shot in a domestic incident, authorities say.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a local hospital after receiving a call that a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the face. Investigators believe that the shooting resulted from a domestic incident that occurred in the 100 block of Cherokee St.
The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office names, 27-year-old Jaquella Hill as a person of interest as she is the girlfriend of the victim.
The GBI is assisting the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Hill please law enforcement at 706-595-2145.
