Motorcyclist killed in motor vehicle crash

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol has confirmed the death of a motorcyclist after a motor vehicle crash.
The crash occurred Thursday, Oct. 4 just after 8 p.m. on Hwy. 19 North at Good Springs Rd. in Aiken. The motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling south on Hwy. 19 when a vehicle entered Hwy. 19 from Good Springs Rd. traveling south.
After losing control of the motorcycle, the motorcyclist and his passenger were thrown into the southbound lane of Hwy. 19. The motorcyclist was struck by the southbound vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported to an Augusta hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not been release as family has not yet been notified. Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate.
FOX 54 will update this story as information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.