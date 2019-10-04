Local dog named “Dog of the Year” at Miller Theater

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A local dog severely burned in a house fire last year got a new leash on life as a therapy dog at Doctors Hospital after surgery and recovery.
Taka is being honored Friday, Oct. 4, at the Miller Theater during a benefit for burn foundation families and patients called “I’m With the Band.”
He’ll get recognition as the official ambassador of the JMS Burn Center. He’s also been named as one of ten ‘Dogs of the Year’, his owner tells FOX 54.
You can follow his progress and accomplishments on Facebook.
