Last Day of Record-Breaking Heat

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Summer 2.0 comes to an end this weekend, but before we feel the relief of fall, temperatures will soar to the upper-90s once again today. Record-breaking highs are likely across the southeast and will push the triple digits in many locations. Heat index values will reach 104° by the afternoon.
Plenty of sunshine will take us into the evening. A few clouds will begin to drift into the CSRA late in the day, but conditions will remain dry. A backdoor cold front will sink through the region overnight, increasing clouds and the chance for scattered showers and storms after midnight.
Temperatures will drop significantly tomorrow, with highs barely breaking the 80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible mainly in the morning Saturday, with more clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures rebound some into the mid-80s on Sunday. Isolated showers are possible around the CSRA during the afternoon.
A second cold front will approach the CSRA early next week, keeping a true fall feel in the extended forecast.
TODAY: Sunny, hot and humid. HIGH: 99
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Isolated showers possible after midnight. LOW: 70
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Scattered showers and storms possible. HIGH: 78
