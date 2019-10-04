Inaugural CSRA Walk for Water hopes to fight global water crisis

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 780 million people don’t have access to safe water, but one local group hopes to change that.
The first ever CSRA Walk for Water happens Saturday. The goal of the walk is to raise awareness and funds for the global water crisis. Walkers will walk with empty buckets and half way through the walk they will fill their buckets with water from the Savannah River. At the end of the walk there will be a living water treatment system demonstration.
The walk is symbolic. According to the Water Mission, millions of people have to travel four miles round trip to get to their nearest water source and many times it’s unsafe water.
Steve Swanson says,"The goal is not only to raise awareness and funds but to remind us of our blessings of what we have and to walk so others are blessed with clean water."
The money will go towards helping build water sanitation and hygiene solutions. Water Mission will assess what country the money will go to specifically.
On Saturday, gates open at 8 a.m.
