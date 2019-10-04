Face Swap with SmackDown superstars

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Get ready for the FOX premier of SmackDown by becoming a SmackDown superstar!
By using the new Face Swap filter on FOX Sport’s Instagram and Facebook pages, you can become some of your favorite SmackDown wrestlers. Options range from legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin to newer faces like Charlotte Flair.
Use #wereallsuperstars to show off your posts!
Here’s how you can use the filter:
FOX Sport’s Facebook- 1. Click the link provided to the Superstars filter
2. Once the camera is open, make sure it's facing you so the effect can find your face
3. Scroll to the right and you’ll see our superstar lenses!
4. Select the superstar whose lens you want to use.
5. Hold the button, wait a moment, and become one of seven superstars!!
**You can also click the download button and save the video to your photos.
Direct FB Links:
• The Rock: https://foxs.pt/2ndiym5
• Kofi: https://foxs.pt/2nzEurJ
• The Undertaker: https://foxs.pt/2p6Tjm4
• Triple H: https://foxs.pt/2mNBhoc
• Randy Orton: https://foxs.pt/2ohyJPz
• Charlotte Flair: https://foxs.pt/2p6Whac
• Stone Cold Steve Austin: https://foxs.pt/2o3oGx9
FOX Sport’s Instagram- 1. Click the Smiling Icon (see image below)
2. You will see the Face Swap options come up
3. Choose one
4. They click “Try It”
**There is also a link directly on the Fox Sports Instagram page
Direct INSTAGRAM Links:
• The Rock: https://foxs.pt/2ouF36r
• Kofi: https://foxs.pt/2nG7azv
• The Undertaker: https://foxs.pt/2nS4Q8v
• Triple H: https://foxs.pt/2oDJU51
• Charlotte Flair: https://foxs.pt/2pkNQIh
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.