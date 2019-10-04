Columbia County Farmers Market Festival kicks off first day

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Farmers Market festival in Columbia County kicked off their first day today for the month of October.
Evans Towne Park welcomed people across the CSRA, with crafts, baked goods, and much more. “They can come out here, enjoy themselves, see other cultures, other things, experience things” Terry Marshall said.
Businesses surrounded the park and showed off their products. One in particular takes pride in their family farm"We do what’s it called, salad bar beef with our kettle, so their are mixed different grasses. They are never on any corn or protein blocks for the winter so they’re not having any substantial food other than grass" Sarah Read of Reynolds Family Farms said.
Although it’s their first time participating in this specific festival, they look forward to making more relationships with customers. "And it also lets you understand the quality of where it comes from, and to be closer to the source of food instead of having a stranger grow something for you.”
The Farmers Market Festival will be going on throughout the rest of October
