Business and homes evacuated after large fire

Business and homes evacuated after large fire
Business and homes evacuated after large fire
October 4, 2019 at 6:43 AM EDT - Updated October 4 at 6:43 AM

ATLANTA (WAGA) - Fire crews are on the scene after a 3-alarm fire at an Atlanta business broke out, causing homes nearby to be evacuated.

Brush fire at I-285

#BREAKING: A large brush fire at Bolton Road near I-285 is impacting the morning commute. At least one nearby building is also on fire.

Posted by FOX 5 Atlanta on Friday, October 4, 2019

Officials told FOX 5′s Marc Teichner flames were seen shooting around 100 feet up into the air.

The blaze broke out at the Pallet Depot in the 400 block of Sawtell Avenue.

Car inside a nearby body shop business were damaged due to the fire.

No one was injured from the fire.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

Copyright 2019 WAGA. All rights reserved.