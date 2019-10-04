Augusta University holds Light the Path event

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - September was National Suicide Prevention Awareness month, but for Augusta University, the awareness didn’t stop there. On Thursday, Oct. 3, they held their Light the Path event.
AU students and faculty have lit the path to the student counseling and psychological services office in the hopes that someone who needs help will see there is a place they can go.
“The significance of that is to show people that there’s a way to get help, a way to seek help, and we want to light the path and walk that path with them," said Outreach Coordinator, Student Counseling and Psychological Services Elizabeth Humphrey.
The night wasn’t only about the luminaries leading to a safe space. There was also a video from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and a panel of counselors, psychiatrists and student advocates.
“It can help personalize it so that when they show up to seek those resources they have a face to go with the person they’re seeing," said Humphrey.
It’s a heavy topic, and something that is stigmatized across the nation. That’s why Humphrey says events like this are so important. “My hope is that that will lead to more acceptance and open conversations, as well as helping people to feel like they’re not alone, because if you can’t talk about it, it’s hard to ask for help.”
The office offers many resources, including free counseling to students of Augusta University.
