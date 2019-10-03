Westobou Festival kicks off with a party

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - People have been setting up all day Wednesday, Oct. 2, for the special event.
In addition to Westobou staff and community members who bought VIP passes, featured artists and former featured artists are all invited to be here. With the festival location moving from the Augusta Common to 12th St. and Broad St., there is easier access to see what will be going on the next four days.
Some of the new permanent murals are already coming along, and the interactive art exhibits are up as well.
“We’re all so excited. This is really the day when the staff, the programming committee, the board, where we work really hard to get here, and this is the day we really get to celebrate with the community," said Executive Director of the Westobou Festival Kristi Jilson.
The kickoff party goes until about 9 p.m. Oct. 2. Jilson says after the party, it’s back to work for the Westobou team. They continue setting everything up for the public festivities tomorrow, Oct. 3, including a ferris wheel.
