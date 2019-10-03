Westobou Festival has Artists are adding some color to the walls of Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The first day of the Westobou Festival starts Wednesday for VIP members. It’ll be open to the public tomorrow at 10 a.m. Artists are already painting some color on the walls of Downtown Augusta and Autumn Von Plinsky has been working on something special for days now.
On the corner of 11th and Broad Street, you’ll see a mural in progress. It’s called the garden city project. It’ll be a tribute to the garden city and tell the stories of the people that live there. Von Plinsky comes from Brooklyn, New York, but is an Augusta native. She’s the artist behind this mural and she’s been working on it day in and day out.
“I grew up with my grandparents gardening a lot, being sort of in nature, in the woods and hiking, that sort of thing. My family and storytelling surrounding families has always been very important to me so, in this mural, I luckily got to merge those things together," she says.
She’ll be at the Westobou Festival each day in all white, so keep an eye out for Von Plinsky, and watch her clothes become apart of her masterpiece. From all that paint, she expects they’ll see a good bit of color.
