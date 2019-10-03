Trooper in Ky. holds a mother’s ‘fussy’ baby so she can eat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A heartwarming photo of a Kentucky state trooper holding a mother’s “fussy” baby while she ate went viral after it was posted on social media.
“I was not ready for the response it got,” Trooper Aaron Hampton said.
Kristen Hampton, his wife, sent the photo to WBKO, saying he noticed the young woman standing while holding her child and trying to eat at the same time because the child was upset.
“Hampton asked her if he could hold her baby so she could eat. This is my husband and I am so proud of him!” she said.
She said they have a 1-year-old child, so they understood how the mother felt.
“God put it on my heart to go and help her out,” said Trooper Hampton. "She agreed, kind of reluctant, she said he doesn’t like strangers. But he came to me right away, kind of smiled and laughed.
“Cried a little bit at first; I told him to stop resisting, and he was fine after that.”
Facebook posts from Kentucky State Police and others have garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of positive comments.
Hampton said he remembered a lesson from a fallen officer taught at the academy.
“God first, family second - and everyone’s family,” he said.
