Smashing Record High Temperatures

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Record-breaking heat continues to grip the CSRA today with high temperatures in the upper-90s. Heat index values will be in the triple digits, making it feel like 105° by the afternoon. If we make it to the forecast high of 99° later today, it will be the hottest recorded temperature in Augusta on record for the month of October.
There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure and a pronounced ridge dominates the southeast region. Overnight will be mostly clear and mild. Low temperatures will not cool much and settle in the upper-60s and low-70s.
Well-above-average temperatures and record heat will continue Friday with highs in the upper-90s. Much of the day will be filled with sunshine, but an approaching cold front will filter more clouds into the area by the afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms are possible late in the day and overnight Friday as the front passes.
Temperatures will drop nearly 20° to start the weekend. A lingering shower is possible early Saturday, but conditions will dry out for the remainder of the weekend. High temperatures will be much more seasonable and pleasant in the low-to-mid 80s. Mostly to partly cloudy conditions will persist through the start of next week.
TODAY: Sunny, hot and humid. HIGH: 99
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. LOW: 70
FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. An isolated PM/evening thunderstorm possible. HIGH: 99
