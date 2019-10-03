One victim injured from a shooting on Plunkett Ave. in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a call of a shooting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 413 Plunkett Ave.
According to officials, a black male with at least one gunshot wound was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital.
This is still an active investigation and any information you may have should be called in to Aiken Public Safety at (803)-642-7620 or Midlands Crime Stoppers.
You can provide information anonymously and if your information leads to the arrest of the responsible person, could earn you a cash reward up to $1,000.
PHONE TIP — Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to the Midlands Crimestoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Submit a Tip.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
