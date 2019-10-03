H54K: Zion Bullard

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Zion Bullard is a name you definitely are going to want to remember. this C.T. Walker 4th grader is already a Junior Olympic Track and Field star. She credits her family for getting her started with running track.
Bullard is very committed and dedicated to her track career. She works hard and practices even harder. It all pays off come competition time as she often out runs the competition who are much older than her.
Bullard continues to train here in the CSRA and run in meets across the country. She hopes to one day represent the U.S. at the Summer Olympic Games.
