Funeral services set for three Dinger siblings

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - Funeral arrangements are set for three siblings killed in a car crash last Thursday. The Thomson-McDuffie community continues to grieve for the families of Bryson, Bostyn, and Bella Dinger after a fatal crash hospitalized their mother, Tasha Daniel.
According to Beggs Funeral Home website, funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Thomson - McDuffie Middle School.
The Thomson - McDuffie community rallied together after the news of this tragedy, with endless support by setting up GoFundMe accounts, fundraising for the family, and even purchasing bows in their honor from a local flower shop. Tasha Daniel is listed in fair condition at a local hospital.
Their obituaries state 16-year-old Bryson and 14-year-old Bostyn both “enjoyed playing basketball, soccer, playing Fort Nite.” Their 12-year-old sister, Bella “enjoyed archery, painting artwork, dressing up.”
