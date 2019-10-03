Fire at Augusta living facility caused by a cigarette

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Investigators determined the cause of an assisted living facility fire that happened Saturday, Sept. 28.
It happened at the Augusta Villas Health and Rehab Center on Lee St. Eleven residents were safely evacuated.
Investigators say a cigar or cigarette ignited shrubbery close to the building. Augusta Fire Rescue’s fire report states the facility’s attic was not equipped with sprinkler coverage or draft stops to slow the fire down.
Investigators say the cause appears to be accidental.
