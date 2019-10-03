Evans Varsity Cross Country Team takes the top three spots in the Roller Invitational on Saturday

Evans, GA. (WFXG) - Evans High School Varsity Crosscountry Team continues to dominate on their journey to the State meet. Three runners took the top three spots in the Roller Invitational Meet in Jefferson, Georgia on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Senior, Katherine Earwood took first place and sophomores, Madison Kennedy and Simone Rojas took second and third. The team celebrated its success, but are now back to practice and looking toward the future.
“100 percent of our runners have gotten better over the course of this season,” says Evans Cross Country Coach Clint Greene. “Running is something that anybody can do, It helps relieve stress and it helps improve your morale and your outlook on life so that’s one of the things I try to teach these kids. It’s not something you have just to do in high school and middle school, this is something you can do throughout the course of your life.”
The Knights will compete in the Asics Invitational in Douglasville, Georgia this weekend. Coach Greene says it’s a great opportunity for the girls to challenge their personal records.
