Augusta Regional Airport looking for local artists

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Regional Airport is looking for local artists to display their work in the General Aviation and Airline Terminal buildings.
Artists are welcome to submit two and three dimensional work. The desired forms of artwork includes pottery, sculptures, tapestries, woodturning, painting, etc.
If you would like to submit an example of your work, please see details below:
Example: Please send 6-10 examples of your work via photographs on a CD or website address to:
Mail: 1501 Aviation Way Email: lsmith@augustaga.gov
Augusta, GA 30906 OR
Attn: Lauren Smith
Deadline: October 11, 2019
Requirements: Artwork must fit within one of the displays measuring the following:
Locked cabinetry with dimensions: 65.5” H x 34” W x22” D or 46” H x 67.5” W x 19” D. Shelving and display blocks are provided depending on selected pieces. A curator will install all art for these displays.
*NOTE: All submissions will be evaluated by the Augusta Regional Airport Art Committee. Artists selected for display will be notified by phone. The selected artist will not be reimbursed for their displays, however, they will be allowed to provide contact information for interested buyers. Please review and fill out AGS’s Art Policy along with your submission. This policy can be found at www.flyags.com/Resources/885.pdf
