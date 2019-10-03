Augusta man facing charges for sexual conduct with a minor

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where an Augusta man was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree and commit/attempt lewd act (victim under 16 years and actor over 14 years).
The incident happened in Aiken where authorities spoke with a complainant who said the juvenile told her that 26-year-old Shawn Russell Carver, Jr. placed the 8-year-old victim on the floor and performed sexual conduct toward her while she slept.
A second juvenile in the house also spoke out about Carver in regards to another sexual assault incident, according to police reports. The second juvenile said they witnessed Carver attempt to pull the victim’s pants down and touch them inappropriately during the time he was staying in their home.
Carver was sent to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is currently being held.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.