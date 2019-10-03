Aiken County Public School Interim Superintendent talks report cards and board elections

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - It’s been a few weeks now since King Lawrence took his seat as the Interim Superintendent at Aiken County Public School District. He took over after former superintendent Doctor Sean Alford resigned last month, along with three board members.
The Interim Superintendent for Aiken County schools said he will be meeting with advisory groups from different schools in the coming weeks to formulate a path forward.
“We really don’t want to miss a beat during this transition,” said Lawrence. Lawrence tells FOX 54 the district is current celebrating. They just receive an impressive state report card. “It shows that we’re on the right track.”
He pointed to a report by the state that was just released Tuesday which says Aiken County schools beat the ten largest school districts in South Carolina when it comes to the percentage of schools with average and above ratings.
“While we are doing a very good job of meeting the needs of our students we can always do better. We know that we can do better,” said Lawrence.
While the school board received a lot of attention since the exiting of the last superintendent and three school board members, Lawrence says it is important to keep the focus on the students and move forward.
"Every time that we talk about things that really don't have an impact on students and then have an impact on helping students achieve their goals and be successful. I think it's my responsibility to bring us back to that," said Lawrence.
An election will be held on December 10th for the three vacant school board seats.
"I encourage our community to get involved and mark that date on their calendars so they go out and vote and be involved in the process," said Lawrence.
There are currently two open seats, the third one will open in a few days.
