Will your ID permit you to fly?

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Starting on October 1, 2020, you won’t be allowed to fly on a domestic, commercial flight unless you have what it is called a real ID compliant ID. You’ll know if you’re in compliance because the real ID has a gold star in the top right corner.
This time next year, the Transportation Security Administration will enforce these new requirements to get through airport security. Those without the real ID compliant identification won’t make their flight.
Georgia has issued the real ID since 2010. But this change may still impact older Georgia IDs. South Carolina started issuing the IDs two years ago. The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says this change will impact a lot of South Carolinians. They estimate about 3.5 million people in the state will need to get a new ID before the deadline.
Patricia Bourbeau with the South Carolina DMV says, “maybe you leave September 30, 2020 and you get on a flight and you’re scheduled to return October 3 of 2020. You’ll be able to fly out but not able to fly back in without a real ID."
In South Carolina, you can check if your ID meets these requirements online.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.