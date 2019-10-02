Unlicensed midwife investigation

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - A McDuffie county mother and father are speaking out about their home birth after they were shocked to deliver a dead baby.
Gabriel and Ashlyn Cruz hired midwife, Cindy Marrow, to do the job, but later found out after hours of labor and the grief of a losing child that the midwife was not licensed by the state of Georgia. The couple said that throughout the 60 hours of home labor, Cindy Marrow and her assistant were not very helpful and that they kept leaving Cruz’s side during times when she felt she needed them most. Ashlyn said they even went as far as leaving to a hotel room when she was at eight centimeters.
“I truly believe that she already knew Asa had passed but was hoping I would deliver naturally at home to either hide the fact of what actually happened,” explained Ashlyn Cruz.
The mother said that after many hours of labor Marrow suggested the family go to the hospital to help the birth progress.
“Cindy had just been lying to me telling me everything was okay and that baby girl had a heartbeat,” said Ashlyn.
In Cindy Marrow’s birth notes she stated she was having a hard time finding the baby’s pulse. The Cruz family said she never told them she was having trouble. Ashlyn said once they got to the hospital she went into an emergency C -section. Later Gabriel was told baby Asa did not make it. He said the doctor also told him more shocking news.
“I don’t think you guys realize but this baby didn’t just die here in the hospital this baby has been dead for hours. Hours. Eight to 10 hours,” said Gabriel.
The Cruz’s posted their story online and now it’s sparking conversation and support for the family. Ashlyn wants to help other families who may be considering an at-home birth.
“It’s not that we didn’t do this but I highly encourage moms to check out who their provider is, their credentials and ask questions,” explained Ashlyn.
The family filed a police report with the McDuffie Sheriff’s Office but Ashlyn tells FOX 54 that the sheriff told her there was not enough evidence to open a criminal investigation.
The family also filed a civil lawsuit and is looking to push for a criminal one as well. FOX 54 also reached out to Cindy Marrow for comments and we are waiting for her response.
