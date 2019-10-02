Unlicensed midwife investigation

Gabriel and Ashlyn Cruz hired midwife, Cindy Marrow, to do the job, but later found out after hours of labor and the grief of a losing child that the midwife was not licensed by the state of Georgia. The couple said that throughout the 60 hours of home labor, Cindy Marrow and her assistant were not very helpful and that they kept leaving Cruz’s side during times when she felt she needed them most. Ashlyn said they even went as far as leaving to a hotel room when she was at eight centimeters.