Tickets for benefit supporting Jessye Norman School of the Arts still available

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Jessye Norman School of the Arts - a free arts academy - thrives with the help of volunteers and donations. The annual concert that raises funds for the school is October 13th at Miller Theatre.
Jazz musician Branford Marsalis and other noteworthy artists have given their time and talent for the cause. This year, six-time Tony Award-winning actress and singer Audra McDonald is set to perform.
The star expressed her grief about the opera superstar’s passing on Twitter, saying she was supposed to spend time with her.
School leaders say the show will go on.
“We have been more excited about this particular event than the ones in the past. It’s an annual event and I have noticed how much excitement it’s brought. Not knowing, having any idea that she wouldn’t be with us - couldn’t be with us," said Dr. Lula Wright Williams, one of Norman’s longtime friends and Friends of the Jessye Norman School of the Arts president.
Contributions, attendance at events and donations make it possible for the school to provide free education to students.
