Record-Breaking Heat and Sunshine Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Summer 2.0 is in full swing across the eastern U.S., and we are feeling the heat here in Augusta today. Record-breaking highs are likely this afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid-90s. Heat index values will be in the triple-digits. With any outdoor activities and after-school sports, make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool.
Dangerous and high heat will continue through the end of this workweek, with each day getting hotter toward the weekend. High temperatures in the upper-90s will smash records, starting off the month of October well above average.
High pressure remains in control of the southeastern region over the next few days, keeping fair weather conditions and plenty of sunshine in the forecast.
A strong cold front is slowing trekking across the country this week and will pass through the CSRA overnight Friday. Isolated showers and storms are possible late-day on Friday ahead of the front, and will linger into early Saturday morning.
Temperatures will tumble nearly 20° between Friday and Saturday, with high temperatures settling in the 80s for the weekend. Another frontal system will approach the CSRA early next week, kicking off a pattern change that will hopefully keep the 80s in the extended forecast.
