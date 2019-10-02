PDQ Evans location closes

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - In an official statement, FOX 54 has learned that the PDQ in Evans has closed.
Vice President, Media & Public Relations Jeffrey Kamis stated, “I can confirm that we made the difficult decision to close our PDQ Evans store today. We still have our PDQ open in the Augusta Walmart, which opened earlier this year. Here is the link to that location: https://www.eatpdq.com/locations/augusta-walmart.”
A note on the drive-thru window reads:
