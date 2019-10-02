Local blood bank stuffs minivan with donations for families living at Ronald McDonald House

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Ronald McDonald House here in Augusta is a home away from home for many families in town as their children undergo surgery.
A local blood bank donated a cargo and minivan full of toothbrushes, baby diapers and more to help people staying there feel more at home.
“We supply the blood and platelets to the hospitals that the residents here are being treated at. So, there’s a connection there. We just wanted to give back and let them know they’re not alone," said Ashley Whitaker with the Shepeard Blood Center.
Donations of food and supplies are used in caring for more than 1,000 families each year, according to the Ronald McDonald House.
