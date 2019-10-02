Golden Harvest Food Bank holds annual “Scare Away Hunger” drive

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Golden Harvest Food Bank’s 27th annual “Scare Away Hunger” drive began Oct. 1 and will continue until the end of the month.
“It’s Spooky To Be Hungry is a big success every year because we can draw on the generous spirit of people in the CSRA,” said Volunteer Coordinator Ann Malay. “This year, we’re also drawing on the feedback of volunteers, donors and captains to make it even easier to feed hungry families.”
Here are ways you can help donate:
• Area residents can get involved in Spooky by starting their own virtual drive! Visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click ‘Start a Virtual Drive’. Every $1 raised provides 3 meals to those in need in our area.
• CSRA residents also can volunteer on collection days in October, donate nonperishable food items in their neighborhood or to a food bank warehouse, or make a monetary donation either by check or at itsspookytobehungry.org -- click “Donate”.
• Businesses will collect monetary donations Oct. 1-31. This is the third year the drive features a business competition.
To join the It’s Spooky To Be Hungry® food/funds drive, visit itsspookytobehungry.org and click ‘Register to Compete’
• Select schools across the CSRA also will collect food items throughout October.
The most wanted items for the “Scare Away Hunger” drive are: low sodium canned veggies, no sugar added canned fruit, canned meats and seafood, nuts and nut butters; whole grain pasta and rice, whole grain cereal and oats, dried beans, peas and lentils, and low sugar jam and jelly.
Neighborhood captains and volunteers will collect orange bag donations from Aiken County and North Augusta on Oct. 19. Donations from Columbia and Richmond counties will be collected Oct. 26.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.