Friend: Opera star Jessye Norman led a life of purpose

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Jessye Norman’s friend says the opera sensation lived a life of purpose. News of her death spread sadness across the world, social media and the CSRA.
“Everything she would talk about would be things that direct us to living in our purpose," said Norman’s friend, Dr. Lula Wright Williams.
Dr. Wright Williams shares many memories with Norman from watching her walk two miles to vocal lessons as a child. To being part of the same esteemed sorority.
“She was inducted into the honorary society of alpha kappa alpha back in 1987. she never forgot that and considered that to be on of the greatest offers extended to her ever,” said Dr. Wright Williams.
One of the greatest gifts Norman gave was the gift of the arts to hundreds of local students. She challenged students to view life through a universal lens.
“As musicians, we’re representing something larger than ourselves," said music teacher Tony Hambrock.
And that impact will never be forgotten here. Dr. Jessye Norman’s legacy is so great, Mayor Hardie Davis announced flags in the city will fly at half staff Oct. 7 in her honor.
