Emanuel County man wanted for arson

EMANUEL COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - An Emanuel County man is wanted for arson and aggravated assault after a early morning fire on Oct. 1.
According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner of Georgia, 20-year-old Wyatt Rodriguez is wanted for first degree arson and aggravated assault after a fire at 373 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Wadley.
“Rodriguez was last seen in the Wadley area and is believed to be hiding out somewhere in Emanuel County,” said Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. It is very important that this man is apprehended quickly.”
Authorities say the two-story home suffered moderate damage from the fire.
If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-7538.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.