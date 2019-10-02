Counselors, clergy comforting McDuffie County students after second deadly crash in 6 months

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The McDuffie County School System is providing counseling efforts and services to students as they grieve the sudden loss of three classmates.
When the tragedy happened, the school activated its crisis plan and enlisted every counselor in the county and local clergy to help support the five counselors at both Thomson High and Middle schools. A high school counselor who has worked with the Daniel and Dinger family for years says the students and faculty are resilient.
“The kids being present with each other has probably been more helpful than anything. And also, how strong and brave our teachers have been. In the face of their own grief, they have put kids’ needs first and just really lifted them up and giving kids what they need and been honest with kids,” said Thomson High School counselor Ashley Morey.
The counselor says although there’s nothing they can say to make things better, but did give ways to help. She says honesty, being present and listening are important.
